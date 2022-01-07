First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 354,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 239,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
