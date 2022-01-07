First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 354,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 239,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,799,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

