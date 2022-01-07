First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $64.49 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.531 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

