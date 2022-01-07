First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RNSC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,967,000.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.