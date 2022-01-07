First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
RNSC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
