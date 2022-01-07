First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.23

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 16496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 91.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

