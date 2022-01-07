Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCUUF. boosted their target price on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Shares of FCUUF stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.