Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $106.36

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.36 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 1879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

