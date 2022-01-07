FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.41 and last traded at $52.42. Approximately 15,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 31,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.