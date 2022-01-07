Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flora Growth by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGC. Roth Capital began coverage on Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

