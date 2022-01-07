Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.83

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 24092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

