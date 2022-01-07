FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

