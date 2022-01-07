Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $674,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $6,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FBRX stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

