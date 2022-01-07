Fortis (TSE:FTS) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$64.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.42.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$59.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

