Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SDIPF stock remained flat at $$8.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.