Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SDIPF stock remained flat at $$8.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.
Frasers Group Company Profile
