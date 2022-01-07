Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

