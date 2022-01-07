Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.40

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.40 and traded as high as C$12.15. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 3,482,930 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

