Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FMANF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 2,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,154. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
