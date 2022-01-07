Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FMANF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 2,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,154. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

