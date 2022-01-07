Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Up 5%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 32,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 24,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

About Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF)

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

