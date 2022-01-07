Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.75 ($76.99).

FME stock opened at €56.30 ($63.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.63 and its 200 day moving average is €62.57.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

