Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

