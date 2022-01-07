Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRONU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

