FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 408.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $596.32 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.10 and its 200 day moving average is $613.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $706.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total value of $3,937,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.