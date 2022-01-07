FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of APO opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,050 shares of company stock worth $49,278,233 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

