Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

