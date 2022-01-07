Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $154,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

