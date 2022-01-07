Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($56.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.29) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.27) to GBX 4,170 ($56.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Future from GBX 4,890 ($65.89) to GBX 5,225 ($70.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.21), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,991,711.36).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,558 ($47.95). The company had a trading volume of 136,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,717. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,504.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,509.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

