FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.37. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.