FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

