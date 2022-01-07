FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AVROBIO, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AVROBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.87). Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75).

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AVRO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.