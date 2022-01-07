FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $13.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

NYSE PXD opened at $198.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

