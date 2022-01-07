FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Raised by Analyst

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

