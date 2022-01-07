FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Raised by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.75.

Shares of AFN opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$621.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

