FY2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Decreased by Analyst

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

