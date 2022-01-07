FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$671.40 million.
Shares of SJ stock opened at C$40.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.81. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$38.58 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.
