FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BeyondSpring Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BeyondSpring in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair cut BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

