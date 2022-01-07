Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

