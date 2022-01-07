Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
