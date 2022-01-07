Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.