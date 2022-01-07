GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $131.03

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.03, but opened at $155.00. GameStop shares last traded at $148.00, with a volume of 197,338 shares changing hands.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

