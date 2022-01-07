Gas Hits Market Cap of $54.36 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00012857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $54.36 million and $30.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

