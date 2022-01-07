GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.26

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 2230110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 164,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

