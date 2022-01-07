GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.26

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 2230110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.
GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 164,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
