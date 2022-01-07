Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

GENGF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.86.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

