General Mills Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 90,420 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,760% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,162 call options.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

