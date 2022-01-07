Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.73. 3,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

