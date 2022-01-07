Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Achieves $41.61 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

