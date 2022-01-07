Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 45.0% in December

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 186,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,579. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $932.82 million, a P/E ratio of 500.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

