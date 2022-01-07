Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GBLI opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $166.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

