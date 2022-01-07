Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.37. 19,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 24,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.