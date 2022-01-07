GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $54.84. 4,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Get GMS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.