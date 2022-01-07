GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 239,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.47% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

