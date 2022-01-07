GoChain (GO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,160,872,335 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,997,337 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

