Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $90.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $333.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after buying an additional 182,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

